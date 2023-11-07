Minnesota voters are making decisions on crucial races Tuesday, including in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — The 2023 General Election is finally here. While it might be considered an off-election year, a lot of important decisions will be made locally on Tuesday.

"This is a really important day. these elections across Minnesota have a direct connection to quality of life," Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. WCCO crews caught up with Simon after he voted at his precinct in Hopkins.

"I would argue that these offices affect everyday Minnesotans more than the president of the United States or governor of Minnesota because they are directly related to quality of life," he said.

Communities will vote on city leadership, school board leadership, referendums and more. But depending on where you live — you might not have an election Tuesday.

In Minneapolis, residents will elect a new city council for a two-year term. Same thing in St. Paul, along with a 1% sales tax increase.

Simon plans to travel to different polling locations in the Twin Cities to speak with different election workers and voters. He said this election acts as a dress rehearsal for the 2024 presidential election, which is just around the corner. Absentee voting for the presidential primary in March begins January 19, just a few months away.

Polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

MPLS SEES HIGH EARLY VOTING TURNOUT

City officials in Minneapolis say more than 13,000 residents cast early ballots before Tuesday's Election Day. The election is drawing a lot of interest due to a possible big shift in the city council.

According to a city representative, a total of 13,422 ballots were accepted on Monday, which was the last day of early voting.

"The only other municipal election with higher turnout was in 2021, which included all City elected offices and ballot questions that increased voter interest," the city said in a release.

The number could go up, too. Additional mail ballots delivered on Tuesday will be added to the early vote total.