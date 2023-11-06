Minnesota elections guide 2023: Where to vote and what's on the ballot

There’s still time to vote early ahead of Tuesday’s Election Day

There’s still time to vote early ahead of Tuesday’s Election Day

There’s still time to vote early ahead of Tuesday’s Election Day

MINNEAPOLIS — Voters in Minnesota will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their votes.

While many might consider this an off-election year, many important races will be decided at polls across the state. Voters will cast ballots in six county races, 28 municipal elections and 96 school districts, including both school board races and district levies.

The state's two largest cities, Minneapolis and St. Paul, have their full council boards up for election. Additionally, St. Paul residents will vote on a 1% sales tax increase for infrastructure improvements. Minnetonka residents will vote on whether to repeal ranked-choice voting for municipal elections.

General information for 2023 elections in Minnesota is below.

Registering to vote

The most important thing you can do before you actually vote is to register. You can fill out a voter registration form by clicking here or you can register at your polling place on Election Day.

Where to vote

Every voter is assigned a specific location to cast their ballot on Election Day -- usually it's near your home address. Click here to find your local polling place.

When are polling places open?

Polling places are typically open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., though you should check your specific polling place's hours before going to vote. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote by law.

What's on my ballot?

To make sure you know who will be on the ballot before casting your vote, the Secretary of State's office has put together a sample ballot. Click here to see who's on your ballot.

Where can I find election results?

You can find the latest election results on WCCO's Election Results page by clicking here.