Plenty of early voters in Minneapolis ahead of Tuesday's election

There’s still time to vote early ahead of Tuesday’s Election Day

There’s still time to vote early ahead of Tuesday’s Election Day

There’s still time to vote early ahead of Tuesday’s Election Day

MINNEAPOLIS — Some Minnesotans are getting their voting sticker early. Monday morning showed a steady stream of early voters at the Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services building.

"We've seen a pretty strong voter turnout," Minneapolis Director of Elections and Voters Services Katie Smith said.

Smith says they've already seen more than 12,500 early ballots in the city election.

"I'd rather vote today and not wait in line," Lloyd Wittstock said.

Wittstock said this general election was an easy choice.

"There's no judges to vote for, there's no referendum. So it's just a very simple, little process this year," he said. "Just do our civic duty."

RELATED: Minnesota elections guide 2023: Where to vote and what's on the ballot

Simple, but there are still important decisions to be made. In Minneapolis, the entire city council is up for election in a two-year term as a result of redistricting. Across the river in St. Paul, the same is at stake-along with a 1% sales tax increase. Statewide voters will cast ballots in six county races, 28 municipal elections and 96 school districts; including both school board races and district levies.

"It's really important for people to go and vote for who is going to represent them locally," Smith said.

Early voters agree with her. While some might consider this an off-election year, many early voters WCCO crews spoke with said local elections are even more important.

"It's so important. Our world is such a mess," Kathy Wood said. "You have to go vote. It's the chance for us ordinary people to make a difference."

"We have an opportunity to say keep up the good work or say it's time for a different person at the table," David Dominick said. "I'm hoping we can change up the council a little bit."

"This is where you live right? It's your neighborhood. Your community. Obviously, there are bigger issues that will come later but I think it's a big focus in your neighborhood your community to make a change in your own world," Elaina Cassidy said.

Voters can check to see where their polling place is here.