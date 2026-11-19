Minnesotans set a record for voter turnout in a non-presidential election earlier this month, with nearly 65% of eligible voters casting ballots in the general election.

According to the Secretary of State's Office, 2,851,615 Minnesotans voted in the Nov. 3 election. The previous record was set in 2018, at 2,611,365 voters.

"Minnesotans understand the value of their vote, and we see that in our sky-high voter turnout year after year," said Secretary of State Steve Simon. "Our democracy is strong in Minnesota because of every voter's participation and because of the exceptional work done by the tens of thousands of Minnesotans who serve as election judges for our communities.

In Minnesota, Democrats took back control of both chambers of the state Legislature and elected a Democratic governor, Amy Klobuchar.

One Congressional race will head for a recount; the DFL's Jake Johnson and GOP's Brad Finstad are separated by 324 votes, which qualifies for a publicly funded recount. Johnson is currently ahead, but Finstad requested a recount, which Simon says will start on Nov. 30.

Nik Marda, Johnson's campaign manager, told WCCO that "over the last 40 years, no full recount in a U.S. House race has moved the vote total by this amount."

A recount on Thursday in Washington County determined Republican Karin Housley to be the winner of the Senate District 33 seat, according to Simon's office. A recount for Senate District 32A in Anoka County will begin on Monday.

Simon's office says that the Senate District 4 race in Becker and Clay counties is separated by just four votes. If one of the candidates requests a recount, it'll also start on Monday.