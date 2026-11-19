Republican Rep. Brad Finstad has filed for a publicly funded recount in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District, according to a state canvassing board official, after the State Canvassing Board certified results Thursday afternoon showing DFL candidate Jake Johnson ahead by 322 votes.

The margin is less than a quarter of a percent, which qualifies the race for a taxpayer-funded recount.

The 21 southern Minnesota counties in the district will count the votes again, this time by hand. Nik Marda, Johnson's campaign manager, said he expects the process to take days, with counties starting "likely right after Thanksgiving." Marda said history is on Johnson's side.

"What we know from history is over the last 40 years, no full recount in a U.S. House race has moved the vote total by this amount. Nowhere close to it," he said.

Johnson has spent the past week and a half at new member orientation in Washington, Marda said.

Finstad said Nov. 5 that he would allow the recount process to proceed. WCCO has reached out to his office for comment on the recount.

Johnson, a Rochester high school math teacher, flipped a seat held by a Republican incumbent in November, part of what Democrats have called a "blue wave."

Three other Minnesota state-level races also met the threshold for a publicly funded recount.