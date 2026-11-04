Dems flips Minnesota House, ending divided government and delivering DFL trifecta 2.0

Minnesota Democrats have won full control of state government, with the DFL clinching majorities in both chambers of the Legislature and the governor's office Tuesday.

In the House, the DFL had won at least 72 of 134 seats as of Wednesday morning, according to unofficial results, with some races yet to be called. A majority takes 68 seats. Republicans had won 50, and 12 races were still outstanding. Democrats entered Election Day with 67 House seats, WCCO reported Oct. 9, after a Republican's resignation broke a 67-67 tie.

In the Senate, the DFL had won at least 34 of 67 seats, the number needed for a majority, with roughly a dozen races still to be called. Republicans had won 24, and nine races were still outstanding. Democrats held a 34-33 majority going into the election.

The trifecta means one party controls the governor's office, the House and the Senate. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the DFL nominee, won the race for governor Tuesday, defeating Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth. She is expected to be the first woman to serve as Minnesota's governor.

Klobuchar entered the race after Gov. Tim Walz said he would not seek a third term. Her win gives the DFL the governor's office to go with the House and Senate.

Minnesota has had divided government since the 2024 election, when Republicans flipped three House seats, the chamber tied 67-67 and the DFL's two-year trifecta ended. It was only the second time the House had been tied, after 1979. The tie forced the parties to negotiate a power-sharing agreement that took effect in 2025.

What's now at stake as DFL sets its agenda

Several issues stalled under divided government.