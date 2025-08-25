Minnesota Vikings trade CB Mekhi Blackmon to Indianapolis Colts for sixth-round draft pick

The Minnesota Vikings are sending cornerback Mekhi Blackmon to the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced on Monday.

In return, the Colts are sending a sixth-round draft pick in 2026 to the Vikings.

Blackmon was drafted by Minnesota in the third round of the 2023 draft. According to the team, he appeared in 15 games as a rookie, collecting 41 tackles and an interception.

The former University of Southern California Trojan suffered a season-ending ACL injury at the start of training camp in 2024.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 27: Mekhi Blackmon #5 of the Minnesota Vikings defends in coverage during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 27, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ryan Kang / Getty Images

Monday's trade marks the third that Minnesota has made in the past week. The team on Sunday sent quarterback Sam Howell and a sixth-round draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

On Wednesday, the Vikings traded veteran nose tackle Harrison Phillips and a seventh-rounder to the New York Jets, who are sending Minnesota two sixth-rounders. Phillips played the past three seasons for the Vikings after spending his first four with the Buffalo Bills.

Minnesota begins the regular season on the night of Monday, Sept. 8, against the Chicago Bears.

Note: The above video first aired on Aug. 22, 2025.

