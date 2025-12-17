Minnesota Vikings placing Josh Metellus on season-ending IR

Do-it-all defender Josh Metellus will go on injured reserve and miss the remainder of the season, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell announced Wednesday.

Metellus has an injured shoulder that needs repairing, O'Connell said. He called Metellus "a guy I cannot respect more for the toughness he's shown playing with that injury."

The 27-year-old is listed as a safety, but under defensive coordinator Brian Flores, he has played all over the field. This season, he's played a career-high 97% of the team's defensive snaps, logging two interceptions, six passes defended, half a sack and 86 total tackles.

Metellus is also a fan favorite off the field, hosting a series of social media videos called "Tell Us with Metellus" where he asks teammates questions such as, "What conspiracy theory do you believe? " and "What's the weirdest app on your phone?"

With Metellus out, third-year player Jay Ward will get more time on the field, O'Connell said. Ward has started two games and played 13% of defensive snaps this season, lining up at both safety and cornerback.

"I think it'll be a great opportunity for him to continue building upon the positive things he's been doing," O'Connell said.

Metellus is the second starting defender the Vikings placed on injured reserve this week. Pass rusher Jonathan Greenard is also out for the season.

The 6-8 Vikings have been eliminated from playoff contention, so the remaining games are all about evaluating young talent like Ward and Dallas Turner, who will step into Greenard's role. They'll strive for a third straight win when they take on the New York Giants on the road on Sunday.