Minnesota Vikings, NFL help launch collegiate women's flag football league

More girls and women will soon be able to show their skills on the football field.

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday they are partnering with six NCAA school in the Midwest to launch a collegiate women's flag football league.

The schools include:

Augustana University (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

Concordia College

Gustavus Adolphus College

Bethel University

University of Northwestern, St. Paul

University of Wisconsin, Stout

"These six institutions are set to do something unique, and their partnership with the Vikings and the NFL will bring further awareness to the future of women's football and empower the next generation of athletes to find opportunities to compete and shape this game," said Brett Taber, Vikings vice president of social impact.

In April, teams will compete in jamborees at the University of Northwestern, St. Paul and the University of Wisconsin, Stout. A championship tournament will be held on April 26 at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan.

Vikings Youth & High School Football Manager Joe Rush called the launch a "monumental step forward" for the sport's growth. He says this will be the largest collection of NCAA schools to form a women's flag league and host a competitive season.

"While we certainly anticipate a high level of competition, the impact extends beyond the playing field. We see women's collegiate flag as a way to expand access and opportunity, foster leadership, showcase incredible athletes and create a lasting impact that will inspire future generations," said Rush.

With the support of the NFL, the Vikings will contribute a total of $140,000 to support the league and the participating school.

In 2024, the Vikings sponsored a girls flag football league, which culminated with the first-ever high school summer league championship at TCO Stadium.

The only four schools in the league competed against each other: Houston, La Crescent-Hokah, Pine Island and Rosemount.

"Since our four-team pilot high school league in 2024, we have seen incredible growth in that space – not just in participation numbers but in the level of enthusiasm from schools, communities and young athletes who now see flag football as a viable option," said Emily Weinberg, Vikings' youth and high school football coordinator.

In the last few years, the Vikings have invested over $300,000 in the growth and development of girls flag football.

Flag football will be added to the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is July 18, 2024.