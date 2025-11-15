How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings game for NFL Week 11

The Minnesota Vikings (4-5) take on the Chicago Bears (6-3) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday afternoon. There are several ways fans can watch and stream the NFC North matchup.

The two teams squared off in the first week of the regular season, with Minnesota coming out on top, 27-24. It marked the NFL debut of Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes and ran for another during the game.

Since that time, McCarthy has dealt with a sprained right ankle that kept him out for five games, and Minnesota has won only three of their last eight.

The Vikings are coming off a 27-19 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens, committing 13 penalties, including eight false-starts, in the matchup. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson feels like he and the team are underachieving, and says he needs to get back to his "old self."

"Just trying to work back into that, the feeling of being out there on Sundays and going out there and just killing it, whoever's in front of me," Jefferson said. "It's just going out there with that 'eff it' mentality and just going out there and just killing it and not worrying about the plays, not worrying about anything else that I, just like you said, can't control."

The Bears, since Week 1, have won six of their last eight, including a 24-20 victory over the New York Giants in Week 10. Head coach Ben Johnson said his team has taken big steps forward since his first regular-season game with Chicago.

"We've found out a lot about ourselves over the course of the season so far. We're a different team than we were Week 1, and so is Minnesota," he said. "We're running the ball a little bit crisper and cleaner. I think the backs have a better feel for what we're asking them to do. The O-line is starting to gel. I think Caleb's got a better understanding of what we're getting done."

Chicago will be without a few key players as they try to avenge the Week 1 loss, with cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon on injured reserve. Linebacker T.J. Edwards and safety Jaquan Brisker did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday due to injuries, according to the team.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's matchup between the Vikings and Bears.

How can you watch the Bears vs. the Vikings on cable?

FOX will carry the game locally. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 16.

Where can you stream the Bears vs. the Vikings?

Fans can stream Sunday's Lions-Vikings game on NFL+.

Bears vs. Vikings history

Minnesota is 69-58-2 all-time against Chicago, and has won eight of the last 10 matchups.

Who is predicted to win Bears vs. Vikings?

The Vikings are 2.5-point favorites to win in Week 11, according to CBS Sports.

What is the Vikings' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here's Minnesota's path the rest of the way through 2025:

Week 12: Vikings at Packers, Nov. 23 at 12 p.m.

Week 13: Vikings at Seahawks, Nov. 30 at 3:05 p.m.

Week 14: Vikings vs. Commanders, Dec. 7 at 12 p.m.

Week 15: Vikings at Cowboys, Dec. 14 at 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 16: Vikings at Giants, Dec. 21 at 12 p.m.

Week 17: Vikings vs. Lions, 3:30 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Week 18: Vikings vs. Packers, TBD

What is the Bears' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Chicago's 2025 schedule:

Week 12: Bears @ Steelers, Nov. 23 at 12 p.m.

Week 13: Bears @ Eagles, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. (Black Friday)

Week 14: Bears @ Packers, Dec. 7 at 12 p.m.

Week 15: Bears vs. Browns, Dec. 14 at 12 p.m.

Week 16: Bears vs. Packers, TBD

Week 17: Bears @ San Francisco 49ers, Dec. 28 at 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: Bears vs. Lions, TBD

NOTE: The attached video first aired on Nov. 13, 2025.