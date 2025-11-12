Bears prepare for pivotal rematch against Vikings amid playoff hunt

The 6-3 Bears resume division play on Sunday in Minnesota with a share of first place in the NFC North.. The Lions hold the tiebreaker over the Bears, but having the playoffs in plain sight has brought a renewed sense of urgency to Halas Hall.

The Bears are getting set for their first rematch of the season, facing a Vikings team that rallied to beat them in Week 1. Head coach Ben Johnson feels his team has taken big steps forward since his first game as a head coach.

"We've found out a lot about ourselves over the course of the season so far. We're a different team than we were Week 1, and so is Minnesota," he said. "We're running the ball a little bit crisper and cleaner. I think the backs have a better feel for what we're asking them to do. The O-line is starting to gel. I think Caleb's got a better understanding of what we're getting done."

One key to the Bears' offensive success has been quarterback Caleb Williams avoiding sacks, with even his teammates marveling at his ability to elude defenders.

"I don't know how he does it. You look back and see the tape, and just the way he's able to extend plays, get out of sacks that's supposed to be sacks, and he turns it into something positive for us. I can't say enough about the good job he's doing right now for this offense," running back D'Andre Swift said.

Williams credited his offensive line and coaching staff for putting him in the best position to succeed.

"Part of is the guys I've got up front. They've been awesome for me and for us. And so, kudos to them, and love those guys up front," he said. "The other half of it is I think coaches' emphasis on me getting the ball out, and when it's time to go make a play, make the plays."

Williams has been sacked just four times over the Bears last four games including none against the Giants. He has been turning the missed sacks into big plays, rushing for 116 yards the last two games, more than he has in any two-game stretch in his young career.

Johnson said says the team's trust level has grown with a number of players. He said they're running the ball "crisper and cleaner," and Williams has a "better understanding" of what they're trying to get done.

On the injury front, some of the usual suspects had this Wednesday off of practice, including wide receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. A couple injuries to watch for include safety Jaquan Brisker missing practiced with a back injury. He left Sunday's game briefly before returning. Linebacker TJ also missed practice again. Edwards hasn't played or practiced since Week 9, with a hand and hamstring injury.

Johnson provided an injury update on cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon, saying he expects both will return at some point. Johnson said he still thinks Gordon's injury is a short-term injured reserve situation.