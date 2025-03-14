Minnesota Vikings' draft possibilities include d-line, cornerback, running back

If you could pick the Vikings next quarterback, who would you choose?

MINNEAPOLIS — It must be fun to be a general manager in free agency on a team with a starting rookie quarterback.

Kwesi-Adofo Mensah's Vikings have spent the most money of any team so far this offseason.

The team filled needs in the trenches, notably signing interior offensive linemen Will Fries and Ryan Kelly and interior defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave.

The Vikings also re-upped running back Aaron Jones and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., among a few other signings. Still, it's safe to say this draft is crucial for the team after two disappointing classes, with the verdict still out on last year's class.

The Vikings currently hold four picks — a first-rounder, a third-rounder and two fifth-rounders.

And although they addressed the trenches in free agency, don't expect it to end there.

Defensive tackle

The last time the Vikings took a defensive tackle in any of the first three rounds was in 2013, where they took Shariff Floyd 23rd overall.

Twelve years without drafting a defensive tackle in a notable round is quite the strategy.

Analysts say this position is one of the deepest in the draft.

Allen and Hargrave are huge additions, but they are not long-term solutions. They are 30 and 32, each coming off of injured seasons.

The Vikings would be wise to take a young tackle early in the draft.

The team's edge rushers are set for the foreseeable future, with Andrew Van Ginkel, Jonathan Greenard and Dallas Turner a standout trio. But they are still missing a young tackle who can create interior pressure.

The free agency additions mean this isn't urgent like it was just a week ago, but it still makes sense in the longer term.

Running back

Even at 30, Aaron Jones still has explosiveness and is a dual threat. But, like Allen and Hargrave, Jones is also not a long-term piece.

It's prudent to get another talented runner alongside him this season. He dealt with nagging injuries last year, specifically in the latter half, in part likely due to a career high in carries.

There is not a reliable option behind him. Ty Chandler is entering his third year and still struggles in pass protection. Plus, head coach Kevin O'Connell made it clear last year he was not comfortable with Chandler as his number two when the team traded for Cam Akers.

Another dynamic runner alongside Jones would be a game-changer.

Cornerback

Murphy's return is huge, and the team also signed Isaiah Rodgers from the Eagles and Tavierre Thomas from the Buccaneers.

But with both Stephon Gilmore and Shaq Griffin likely not returning, the Vikings need more help.

Without any other additions, they would have to rely on an unproven Mehki Blackmon, their 2023 third-round pick coming off an ACL tear.

Similar to most teams, the Vikings could use a young corner now and in the long term.

Safety

After Cam Bynum's departure, the team could also use another young safety.

Harrison Smith will be back for his 14th season, and Theo Jackson could start alongside him, with Josh Metellus roaming around.

But Smith won't be here forever, and the Vikings would likely prefer to keep his snap count down a bit so he can be fresher later in the season. A rookie would also benefit in learning from him.

And you know the Vikings could prioritize this position after swinging and missing on Lewis Cine a few years back.

Wide receiver

Do the Vikings want Jalen Nailor to be their third wideout again? He made splashy plays in 2024 but also had a few ill-timed drops throughout an inconsistent season.

The Vikings could use a slot receiver who does all of the dirty work.

A receiver who makes contested catches and effectively run blocks would be a great fit in this offense.

Other notes

With the additions of Fries and Kelly, the offensive line appears set. I doubt the Vikings opt to replace Blake Brandel, given his massive stature for one, and because the team gave him a three-year contract ahead of last season.

Plus, it sounds like they also have high hopes for Walter Rouse, a sixth-round tackle they took out of Oklahoma last season, and Michael Jurgens, one of their seventh-round selections who can play center or guard.

The draft will be April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.