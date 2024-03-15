Minnesota Vikings now have 2 first-round draft picks after deal with Houston Texans

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings now have two first-round draft picks in the upcoming NFL Draft after a deal with the Houston Texans.

On Friday, the team announced it had acquired the Texans' No. 23 pick in a draft pick trade.

Minnesota is sending Houston two second-round picks — one of them being for next year's draft — and the No. 188 pick. In exchange, Minnesota will get a No. 23 pick and No. 232 pick this year.

The deal means the Vikings have the No. 11 and No. 23 pick in the first round of the draft, along with seven more picks in later rounds.

The Vikings on Wednesday announced the signing of quarterback Sam Darnold, Kirk Cousins' likely successor, pending their draft plans.

In a statement, the team says the deal will give general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah "even more flexibility" in this year's draft.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah of the Minnesota Vikings looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Getty Images

What are the Vikings draft picks this year?

After the deal, the Vikings now have two high-end selections and a handful of mid- to late-round selections in this year's draft.

Here's a look at where things currently stand.

First round : No. 11, No. 22

: No. 11, No. 22 Fourth round : No. 108, No. 129

: No. 108, No. 129 Fifth round : No. 157, No. 167

: No. 157, No. 167 Sixth round : No. 177

: No. 177 Seventh round: No. 230, No. 232

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held April 25-27 in Detroit.