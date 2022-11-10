Ahead of first meeting since trade, Stefon Diggs says his "time in Minnesota was amazing"

Former Vikings WR Stefon Diggs says Minnesota has "the best fair in the world"

Former Vikings WR Stefon Diggs says Minnesota has "the best fair in the world"

Former Vikings WR Stefon Diggs says Minnesota has "the best fair in the world"

MINNEAPOLIS -- Ahead of his first matchup with the Vikings since being traded, Stefon Diggs waxed nostalgic Wednesday about his time in Minnesota.

"My time in Minnesota was amazing, I love it," Diggs, now with the Buffalo Bills, said. "I had a great time in Minnesota, I don't have any bad taste in my mouth at all."

MORE: Former Vikings WR Stefon Diggs says Minnesota has "the best fair in the world"

Vikings fans might be surprised to hear that. The wide receiver's time in Minnesota came to a contentious end, with rumors of frustration, cryptic social media posts and more fueling a media frenzy about his standing with the team. Even he admitted last year that he became "a bad teammate" toward the end. The Vikings traded him to the Bills before the 2020 season.

Diggs said the change of scenery and Paulo Coelho's novel "The Alchemist" have given him a new outlook on life. He said the book taught him "everything that happens in your life is for a reason."

"That's just how life works sometimes. Sometimes things happen," he said. "Sometimes curveballs are thrown at you and things are switched up."

Looking back at his time with the Vikings, Diggs said despite the "great people, great players, great coaches, it just didn't work out."

Things have worked out in Buffalo, though. Since joining the Bills, Diggs has been one of the best wide receivers in the league. He's compiled 3,617 yards and 25 touchdowns in two-and-a-half seasons with his new team.

The trade has definitely worked out for the Vikings, too. The team used the first round pick they got from the Bills to draft Justin Jefferson, who has been Diggs' bedfellow at the top of wide receiver rankings since his rookie year in 2020. Jefferson has 3,883 yards and 20 touchdowns since then and has broken several franchise and league receiving records.

"I just think he's a hell of a player," Diggs said of his replacement. "Definitely one of the best receivers in this league."

With quarterback Josh Allen's health in question, backup -- and former Viking -- Case Keenum may be called into action for Sunday's matchup. Diggs is confident that his two-time teammate and co-architect of the Minneapolis Miracle is ready to step up.

"That's my guy, me and Case go way back. He's a true pro, he's been around this league for a long time, so I anticipate him preparing the right way," Diggs said. "He's a winner, he's a dog. Case is a professional and all those good things, but when he gets out there, he's still competing at a high level."