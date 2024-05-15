Minnesota Vikings scheduled to face New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers in London on Oct. 6

MINNEAPOLIS — Though the Minnesota Vikings' full schedule is set to be released Wednesday night, the NFL has already announced the details for the team's game across the pond.

The Vikings will host former division rival Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in London in Week 5 of the NFL season. The two teams will meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6.

If you want to check out the game on TV, make sure to get up early. The game starts at 8:30 a.m. Central Time.

Rodgers, the 39-year-old four-time NFL MVP who played most of his career for the Green Bay Packers, is coming back from an Achilles injury suffered in the Jets' first game last season. It'll be his second year with the Jets.

The makeup of the Vikings squad has shifted dramatically since last season in one major position: quarterback. Veteran QB Kirk Cousins signed with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason, the Vikings signed veteran QB Sam Darnold as a free agent and the team then drafted rookie QB J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick in the NFL draft.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: General view inside the stadium prior to the NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 02, 2022 in London, England. Getty Images

The Chicago Bears will also host a game at Premier League team Tottenham's stadium, taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 13. The Jaguars will then stay in London and host the New England Patriots at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 20.

Other international games include the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Green Bay Packers in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sept. 6 and the Carolina Panthers hosting the New York Giants in Germany on Nov. 10.

The full schedule release will be televised on NFL Network and ESPN2 starting at 7 p.m.

The Vikings' 2024 opponents are already known; the mystery is in the order.

Here's who the Vikings will play next season:

At home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets

On the road: Bears, Lions, Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants

The Vikings are 3-0 in London games, with the team most recently beating the New Orleans Saints 28-25 in 2022.