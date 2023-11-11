Minnesota leading the nation in foster care opportunities for veterans

MINNEAPOLIS — Foster care is usually associated with children, but Minnesota leads the country in the number of homes dedicated to foster care of U.S. military veterans.

The Minneapolis VA Medical Foster Home program connects many who have served with medical and family support.

The highlight of Vern Johnson's day is a trip to the bus stop to pick up the three children whom he's grown to love. For the past twelve years, his home has been with Christina Hickerson.

It's a place where his medical needs and desire to be surrounded by family are met.

Johnson, a Vietnam veteran, suffers from PTSD and exposure to Agent Orange. His new family gave him the will to live.

"I came into this foster care program and Chris and her family have just been so kind and generous that, it's really hard to explain, but they brought my faith back in my country," Johnson said.

Hickerson, a Marine veteran, transformed her house and added on space to provide for her fellow veterans. She believes it's her mission in life.

"A feeling that I did something. That I wasn't just a veteran that went in and didn't give back again," Hickerson said. "I'm lucky that I got to come home and not have anything happen to me, and some of them didn't."

The love for veterans is a family affair. Down the road, Fallon Hagy — Hickerson's sister-in-law — also opens up her home for veterans.

"Most of my referrals come from nursing homes. I've actually had a few homeless veterans come here as well, and most of them don't have family or loved ones to help them make the decision or care for them," Hagy said.

For Natalia and Nolan, it's like having a grandpa to hang out with, and an uncle to play catch with. It's a win for both families and veterans in need.

"My passion is to make their last days their best days," Hagy said. "If it's five days or 15 years, how can I help that person love life and love the season that they're in."

The tradition dates back another generation. Hickerson's parents also fostered veterans.

The Minneapolis VA Health Care System has 19 homes and 33 veterans living in them. They hope to expand those numbers.