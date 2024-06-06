Minnesota veterans attend ceremony for 80th anniversary of D-Day

NORMANDY, France — With salutes and smiles, World War II veterans were recognized by French President Emmanuel Marcon and President Biden.

Their courageous efforts were highlighted in front of military members and Hollywood celebrities, like Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.

Exactly 80 years ago, many of the men on stage fought through the clamor and chaos of D-Day while their brothers in arms fell at their sides. The price of freedom is clearly visible, just feet away.

"There are things worth fighting and dying for. America is worth it, and the world is worth it," Mr. Biden said.

The ceremony caps off several days of remembrance and reflection at Normandy. Minnesotans have been a big part of it — that includes 100-year-old Jim Rasmussen of East Bethel.

"Surprisingly, I got a little emotional when they were playing the taps there, you know," Rasmussen said. "Apparently, it affected me in some ways to be back here at this time."

Rasmussen fought in France during World War II. Like so many others, this could be his last trip to Normandy so he's making the most of it.

"I always try and tell the kids and whatnot. They got to remember what other people did for you that got you to this point," Rasmussen said.

It's a message that Nora McFall takes to heart.

"It's just amazing to hear their stories and hear how their sacrifices allowed us to be free and where we are today," she said.

There's an 80-year age difference between Ramussen and Mcall, but they're brought together by a common bond of service and their home state.

McFall is on active duty and she is from Minnetonka. This has been a week she'll never forget.

"It's been a blessing to be able to here," McFall said "It's hard to understand the sacrifices they made on these beaches."