Minnesota United FC starts training camp with new head coach, Cameron Knowles

With Eric Ramsay gone, on Monday the Minnesota United announced they have promoted former assistant Cameron Knowles to be their new head coach. It coincided with the first day of training camp.

Loons veteran midfielder Wil Trapp said he wasn't surprised by the timing of Ramsay's departure.

"He's a very calculated, very smart, very intelligent person who knew what he wanted when he came to MLS, and I think he achieved that. So when opportunities come, I don't think the club stood in his way and I think he knew what he wanted," Trapp said.

"There were always rumors around him kind of constantly throughout his time here," said defender Michael Boxall, entering his 10th season with the club. "But obviously, a good opportunity for him. Super grateful for all he did for me personally and for this club."

Knowles, who was the United's interim manager in early 2024, will hold his introductory press conference on Tuesday.

"I can't say enough positive things about Cam," Trapp said. "The person, the leader, the motivator. Someone who humbly puts in their work every single day, and has been doing it since he had his three games in 2024, then became an assistant and now is back at the helm. I couldn't be more pleased for him."

It was an offseason of major upheaval for the Loons. Robin Lod, the club's all-time leading goal scorer, left for Chicago.

"Less about him out there playing with me, I think more away from the field," Boxall said. "Obviously our families were very close and we spent a lot of time off the field together, so I think that part we'll miss the most."

Reigning goalie of the year Dayne St. Clair departed, too. Drake Callender will be the new man in goal.

"Was looking for somewhere that maybe wanted me and needed me and was interested in me," Callender said. "Being here, being part of the club. Once I heard that, I was really prepared to make the move."