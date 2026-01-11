Eric Ramsay leaves Minnesota United to coach West Brom in England's second-tier Championship

The Minnesota United on Sunday announced head coach Eric Ramsay will be leaving the club to join West Bromwich Albion.

Minnesota was Ramsay's first head coaching job after working alongside Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

West Brom is currently 18th in England's second-tier Championship.

The announcement was made after West Brom beat Swansea in a penalty shootout to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

James Morrison was in charge of West Brom for the FA Cup game following the dismissal of Ryan Mason on Tuesday.

Minnesota United chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad said "Eric was instrumental in shaping a team that reflects the values of our club and our community."

Minnesota said it is "currently in the final stages of selecting its next head coach" and will have more to share in the coming days.

"We're incredibly grateful for our time in Minnesota," said Ramsay, who will bring assistant Dennis Lawrence with him. "We've made friends for life, experienced a part of the world we may never otherwise have seen, and shared something truly special as a family. Two seasons have flown by, but I'll look back with nothing but fond memories and real pride in what we achieved together."