Minnesota United FC unveils new menu at Allianz Field for 2025 season

The Loons are gearing up for their big home-opener this Saturday. Not only is the team fresh, but so is their new menu.

"For most of the actual locations, it's a lot of new products coming this year," Executive Chef Adam Reitsma said.

Reitsma and his team have been prepping new items like the veggie spring rolls, a Swedish meatball sub and the walleye sandwich— Minnesota staples inspired by fan feedback.

"Letting people know that I've heard them. Quality is something I'm super hyper-focused on, and bringing back to the community as well," Reitsma said.

Also served up are salads and wraps from Roots for the Home Team, a St. Paul organization helping to empower young people with unique opportunities.

"They're involved in marketing, they're involved in really all aspects of the business. It's my personal belief that the entrepreneurial mindset is something that can really save a life," said Jametta Raspberry, Executive Director for Roots for the Home Team.

Ashley Richardson is a participant in the Roots for the Home Team program. She said it's already helped her.

"I can say a lot of people in this generation, they choose bad decisions, and working here made me open my eyes — I want to do better, eat better, especially with the salads and stuff," Richardson said. "And I think it's gonna help me become more mature and ready for when I get older."

Back at Allianz, healthy but simple was one of the themes when drafting the menu this season, Reitsma said.

"You don't need a lot of bells and whistles on something to make a mind-blowing experience for someone. You just make a couple ingredients, but you fixate on how you're preparing them and the quality of them," he said.

On top of his creations, Reitsma said other local chefs will be highlighted each match with the stadium's guest chef program. Of course, you'll find the classics, like nachos, burgers and dogs too.