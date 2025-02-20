President Trump's comments on Ukraine-Russia war create uncertainty, concern for Minnesota's Ukrainian community

As President Trump works toward ending the war in Ukraine, he's also using Russian propaganda talking points. It's created concern and uncertainty in Minnesota's Ukrainian community.

Leaders with the Ukrainian American Community Center in Minneapolis say they've been fielding calls of concern all week as Trump has escalated his feud with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy.

"It's definitely very disturbing, very emotional," said Dima Blyshchak, the UACC president. "People [are] afraid of even coming to social events because people don't know what's going to happen."

Trump this week blamed Ukraine for starting the war, which is not true. He called Zelenskyy "a dictator without elections," which is also not true.

"[Vladimir] Putin is truly the dictator in this situation and he is the one who started the war," said Maria Doan with the UACC. "It was truly disheartening to hear such remarks made by this administration, especially given the fact that previously it was promised that President Trump was going to achieve peace through strength."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met this week with his Russian counterpart to talk about ending the war.

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz responded to concerns that Ukraine wasn't part of those conversations.

"In foreign policy world, they call it shuttle diplomacy," Waltz said. "We have to talk to both sides in order to get both sides to the table. President Trump is obviously very frustrated with President Zelenskyy, the fact that he hasn't come to the table, that he hasn't been willing to take this opportunity that we have offered."

Ukrainian community leaders say something they feel no uncertainty about is being able to rely on their Minnesotan neighbors.

"We are getting very strong support from the people," Blyshchak said. "People feel that sorrow with Ukrainians. We're all people. We're all human, and people understand that."

The Ukrainian Center in Minneapolis is having an event Saturday to mark three years since the Russian invasion.