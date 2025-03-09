Watch CBS News
Minnesota RHP Ramirez out for extended time with a tear in his shoulder

Minnesota right-hander Erasmo Ramirez has a significant tear in his shoulder and will be out for an extended period.

Twins trainer Nick Paparesta told reporters about the injury on Saturday, adding that it will be weeks before Ramirez is re-examined to determine his progress.

The 34-year-old Ramirez signed a minor league contract with the Twins in the offseason and was vying for a position in their bullpen.

The 13-year MLB veteran appeared in 13 games for Tampa Bay last season, when he went 3-0 with a 4.35 ERA.

