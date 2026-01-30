Minnesota Twins, President Derek Falvey "mutually agree to part ways"

The Minnesota Twins and President of Baseball and Business Operations Derek Falvey have "mutually agreed to part ways," the team announced Friday.

Falvey has been with the team since 2016 and was promoted last March.

The team said general manager Jeremy Zoll will now oversee baseball operations, and Executive Chair Tom Pohlad will lead the business side while they look for a replacement for that role.

"Over the past several weeks, Derek and I had thoughtful and candid conversations about leadership, structure, and the future of the club," Tom Pohlad said. "We reached a shared understanding that the needs of the organization are evolving and that a leadership transition is the best way to move forward."

Under Falvey, the Twins snapped a 19-year losing streak in the playoffs, and even won a postseason series for the first time in 21 years. After that 2023 season, though, the team backslid, failing to make the playoffs the next two years amid payroll cuts.

"I've been incredibly fortunate to spend this chapter of my career with the Minnesota Twins," Falvey said. "This organization, the people inside it, and Twins Territory have meant a great deal to me and my family. I'm deeply grateful to our fans, whose passion, loyalty, and care for this team never waver. It was a privilege to represent this organization and I'm proud of the work we did together to modernize the baseball operation, build a strong foundation of talent, and foster a culture centered on competing the right way."

It's been an offseason of change for the Twins. Tom Pohlad took over franchise oversight from his brother Joe Pohlad, multiple new limited partners joined the ownership group and manager Rocco Baldelli was fired and replaced with Derek Shelton.