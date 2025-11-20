Minnesota Twins will play Philadelphia Phillies at Field of Dreams in August 2026

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at the fabled Field of Dreams in Iowa next August, MLB announced Wednesday.

The game will take place on Thursday, Aug. 13, at the field in Dyersville, Iowa. It will technically be a home game for the Twins.

"The Minnesota Twins are thrilled to be playing in the return of MLB at Field of Dreams," Twins executive chair Joe Pohlad said. "Taking the field in Dyersville, where so much of baseball's magic comes alive, is special for our club and for our fans in Iowa. August 13, 2026, will be a true celebration of our sport and a memorable day in Twins history."

After the Iowa game, the teams will get a day off before returning to Target Field on Saturday, Aug. 15, to continue the series. On Tuesday, Aug. 11, the St. Paul Saints will take on the Iowa Cubs at the Field of Dreams.

Netflix will broadcast the Phillies-Twins matchup, MLB said.

A general view of the Field of Dreams prior to the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs on August 11, 2022 in Dyersville, Iowa. Michael Reaves / Getty Images

The titular diamond was made famous by the 1989 film "Field of Dreams," starring Kevin Costner and Ray Liotta. Costner plays an Iowan farmer who hears a voice telling him to build a baseball diamond in his cornfield. Once completed, the field draws the spectres of late baseball legends. Part of the film actually takes place in Minnesota — Costner's character and his wife, played by "Weapons" star Amy Madigan, take a trip to Chisholm.

MLB held its first game at the Field of Dreams in 2021, between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. The next year, the Cincinnati Reds took on the Chicago Cubs there. The Phillies-Twins matchup will be the first game there since that 2022 tilt.