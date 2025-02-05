Watch CBS News
Michael Brindisi, longtime leader of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, dies unexpectedly

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — The longtime leader of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres died unexpectedly on Wednesday.

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres announced Michael Brindisi died following a brief illness.

"His extreme passion for life and his love for what we do here for our employees, actors, musicians and audiences is something that is broadly evident in everything he did," Kris Howland, Public Relations Director for Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, said

Brindisi recently finished directing his fourth production of Grease, which opens this Friday. He became the theatre's Resident Artistic Director in 1988 after joining in 1971 and directed more than 120 productions in Chanhassen. In 2010, he joined the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres' ownership team.

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres credits Brindisi with helping establish it as a premier regional theatre by bringing productions like Cats and Les Misérables to the area.

"This amazing man has meant so much to our Chanhassen Dinner Theatres' family, and this news is utterly shocking to us all," Howland said.

Brindisi leaves behind his wife, daughter, son-in-law and young grandson.

