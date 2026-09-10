Minnesota Truth Council collects testimony about lasting impact of Operation Metro Surge

Minnesotans are going on the record about the massive impact of Operation Metro Surge.

Several people testified before the Minnesota Truth Council Wednesday evening at the Minnesota State Capitol. The council, created by Gov. Tim Walz through an executive order, will record and assess the overall impact of the immigration enforcement operation.

Leslee Sherk, the principal of Columbia Academy in Columbia Heights, said the crackdown changed what it means to run a school, as students and families and educators are still grappling with the lasting trauma of it all.

Five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, whose older brother is one of Sherk's students, became a focal point of the surge when he was detained with his father in January while wearing a blue bunny hat and a Spider-Man backpack. A federal judge ordered the two released from a Texas detention center, and they returned to Minnesota on Feb. 1.

"I sat there with Liam's older brother on his bed, trying to console him," Sherk said. "My student. He asked me if his dad and his little brother were ever coming home."

She said the school raised more than $35,000 for rental assistance and built a food pantry that served about 140 families a week. When hundreds of students were too afraid to come to school, the district shifted schedules and created online learning options. It was all work that she said she never expected to do.

"Trauma remains with our students and families. Educators witnessed things they will never forget. Children learned far too young that a walk to a bus stop, a knock on the door or an unfamiliar SUV could mean that their family might change forever," Sherk said.

Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne also spoke at the meeting, saying the surge took local law enforcement away from their normal duties, drained resources and could have a lasting impact on public trust.

"A resident sees someone wearing a law enforcement uniform or tactical equipment and then they see a police officer dressed like me. And they may ask, are you with them? Are you going to arrest me? Can I trust you?" Henthorne said.

He also said communication with federal authorities was a major issue that left local officers trying to explain their role to residents who were already frightened.

The council is putting together a report for state leaders, which will be released at the end of October.

The next council meeting is scheduled for Sept. 17.