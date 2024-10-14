Minnesota Timberwolves seek quick pivot from Towns trade to maintain last season's momentum

The Timberwolves took a major step forward last season by posting the second-best record in franchise history, sweeping Phoenix in the first round, dethroning defending champion Denver in the second round and reaching the conference finals before running out of steam against Dallas. Just when they were ready to report to training camp with the same core intact, president of basketball operations Tim Connelly pulled another bold trade lever two weeks ago by sending Towns to New York for Randle and DiVincenzo. The move was just as much about keeping the window for championship contention open around Edwards longer as it was for enhancing their chances to win their first title in 2024-25, but the Timberwolves are deep, experienced and well-coached enough to quickly integrate Randle and DiVincenzo and maintain the momentum they built last spring.

The good: Edwards is one of league's true elite players, just entering his prime years. No team was harder to score against last season than the Timberwolves, whose average allowance of 106.5 points per game was fueled by NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, who won his fourth such award. Jaden McDaniels has the potential to be a perennial All-Defensive team pick, too, with his long arms and quick movement on the perimeter. Mike Conley is the fulcrum of a tightly connected team that has the confidence and determination to build on the breakthrough that landed them in the conference finals rather than settling for that as the peak.

The not-so-good: Trading Towns removed the second-leading scorer and one of the league's best-shooting big men from the roster. Though Randle and DiVincenzo bring plenty of offensive punch, the rest of the starters behind Edwards — Conley, Gobert and McDaniels — are not high-volume scorers. Conley is also the only true point guard in the rotation, and not playing heavy minutes these days at age 37. Edwards is still maturing as a decision-maker, and last season there were problems with the offense either bogging down with forced shots or going haywire with untimely turnovers.

Naz Reid had a breakthrough season backing up Towns and Gobert last season and became one of the most popular players in franchise history while doing it. His role is likely to increase even more with Towns gone and Randle coming off shoulder surgery that ended his season with the Knicks last spring before the playoffs. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who's in a contract year, is another key reserve who'll need to provide reliable ball-handling minutes when Conley rests to help take the pressure off Edwards to initiate the offense.

Last season: 56-26, lost to Dallas 4-1 in the Western Conference finals.

COACH: Chris Finch is entering his fifth season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. His record as coach of the team is 160-127.

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 22 at Los Angeles Lakers.

DEPARTURES: F Karl-Anthony Towns, F Kyle Anderson, G Jordan McLaughlin, F T.J. Warren.

ADDITIONS: F Julius Randle, G Donte DiVincenzo, F Joe Ingles, G Rob Dillingham, G Terrence Shannon Jr., F Keita Bates-Diop.