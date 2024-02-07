Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly trading for Detroit Pistons point guard Monte Morris

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly added another veteran at the point guard position via trade.

The Wolves are trading for the Detroit Pistons' Monte Morris, NBA insider Shams Charania reported Wednesday. The Pistons will receive Shake Milton, Troy Brown Jr. and a second-round pick.

Starting point guard Mike Conley Jr. has provided a steady veteran presence for the Wolves, but behind him, they've lacked a reliable option.

Morris missed the first three months of this season due to injury, but recently returned to the court. The 28-year-old has averaged 20.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game over his seven-year NBA career.

Milton was averaging 4.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 12.9 minutes a night for the Wolves. Brown had 4.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 11.1 minutes per game.

Morris will share backup minutes with Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jordan McLaughlin.

Charania also reported the Wolves checked in on other veteran point guards before making the move for Morris.

As of Wednesday, the Wolves were in a four-way race for the top spot in the Western Conference with the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets.

The Pistons, meanwhile, are the NBA's worst team, with a record of 6-43.

The Wolves' next game is Thursday night in Milwaukee against the Bucks.