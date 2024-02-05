50 Cent predicts Minnesota Timberwolves will win NBA Finals this year

MINNEAPOLIS — Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent watched the Minnesota Timberwolves trounce the Houston Rockets at Target Center this weekend, and he was impressed with what he saw.

So impressed, in fact, the superstar behind hits like "In Da Club" and "Candy Shop" predicts an NBA Finals trophy in the Wolves' future.

READ MORE: Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch to coach NBA Western Conference All-Stars game

"I told [Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez] I think the Timberwolves win the championship this year," 50 Cent wrote on X. "He smiled at me and said 50 you know, you're an oddly smart guy."

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - FEBRUARY 04: 50 Cent interacts with Minnesota Timberwolves co-owner Alex Rodriguez in the first quarter during a game against the Houston Rockets at Target Center on February 04, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. David Berding / Getty Images

Rodriguez and 50 Cent sat courtside for the Wolves' 111-90 win on Sunday, which moved Minnesota to 35-15, tied for the best record in the Western Conference with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Wolves spent most of the season atop the West, but have been jockeying with the Thunder for the top spot over the past couple of weeks. With 32 games remaining, the Wolves are well-positioned to earn a high playoff seed and make their first real postseason run since the Kevin Garnett era. They sport the league's best defense by both points allowed and defensive rating, thanks in large part to Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Rudy Gobert. They also have two All-Stars (Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns) who are capable of taking over games offensively, even if they don't consistently do so.

50 Cent's prediction is at odds with fellow rapper Ja Rule, who in 2019 cursed the Wolves with a 30-year championship drought after the team mocked his halftime performance on social media.

50 Cent was at the game to promote his liquor brand, Sire Spirits, which has a bar at Target Center.