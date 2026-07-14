Watch live: Minnesota Timberwolves introduce LaMelo Ball, Josh Green after massive trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves plan to formally introduce their new star point guard on Tuesday.

LaMelo Ball and his fellow acquisition from the Charlotte Hornets, Josh Green, will speak at an 11 a.m. news conference, the team said. Head coach Chris Finch and President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly will also be in attendance.

The Wolves officially announced the trade last week, though it had been reported earlier. In exchange for Ball and Green, Minnesota sent fan favorite Naz Reid, a first-round pick and three second-round picks to Charlotte. The teams also agreed to three first-round pick swaps.

How to watch

What: Timberwolves introduce LaMelo Ball and Josh Green

Timberwolves introduce LaMelo Ball and Josh Green Date: Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Tuesday, July 14, 2026 Time: 11 a.m.

11 a.m. Location: Target Center, Minneapolis

Target Center, Minneapolis Online stream: Live on CBS News Minnesota in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

The deal also included the Brooklyn Nets, who received Julius Randle from the Wolves, and the Chicago Bulls.

Ball, who won Rookie of the Year over Anthony Edwards after the 2020-2021 season, averaged 20.1 points and 7.1 assists last season. The 24-year-old has missed significant time in four of his six seasons in the NBA, but when healthy, he's played at an All-Star level.

The Wolves haven't had a playmaker at the point during Edwards' tenure. They're betting on the young trio of Edwards, Ball and Jaden McDaniels — along with veteran center Rudy Gobert — to keep them competitive with the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference.

Green, also a 2020 first-round pick, is a bench guard who averaged 4.3 points in 15.7 minutes a game last season.