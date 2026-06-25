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Timberwolves trade Naz Reid to Hornets for LaMelo Ball and Josh Green, ESPN sources say

By
Cole Premo
Digital Manager
Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.
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Cole Premo

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A Minnesota Timberwolves fan favorite is reportedly heading out the door. 

On Thursday morning, ESPN's Shams Charania reported, citing sources, that the Wolves are trading Naz Reid to the Charlotte Hornets for star point guard LaMelo Ball and Josh Green. 

The Wolves are also reportedly sending the Hornets a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps in 2028, 2029 and 2030, and three second-round picks in 2029, 2032 and 2033. 

Earlier this week, the Wolves also reportedly traded Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a three-team deal. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more. 

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