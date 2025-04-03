Minnesota Timberwolves playoff tickets go on sale Friday

The Minnesota Timberwolves are prepping for a playoff run, and fans can get their hands on tickets starting Friday morning.

As of Thursday morning, the Wolves hold the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. If that holds through the remainder of the season, they would avoid the play-in tournament and have a matchup with the No. 3 seed.

But things are tight in the Western Conference race, with the current No. 7 and 8 teams — the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies — holding the same record as the Wolves. With five games left, the Wolves' seeding is still very much up in the air.

Accordingly, the team is offering tickets for both play-in games and a potential first-round matchup. They'll go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. on the Wolves' website.

Last season, the Wolves rode the No. 3 seed to the Western Conference Finals, where they lost in five games to the Dallas Mavericks. It was the team's best season in 20 years. While this year's team has taken a step back as it adjusted to an influx of new talent and dealt with injuries, the Wolves still rank in the top 10 in both offensive (9th) and defensive (6th) rating, making them a dangerous team heading into the postseason.

On Wednesday, The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski reported an agreement is in place to transfer ownership of the Wolves and Lynx from Glen Taylor to Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore. The agreement comes after an arbitration panel ruled in favor or Rodriguez and Lore in a dispute over the final phase of the $1.5 billion sale. Taylor previously told WCCO's Mike Max he would not fight the panel's ruling and would move forward with the sale.