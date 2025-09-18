Receive a text about your tax refund? It's a scam, the Minnesota Department of Revenue says

State officials are warning Minnesotans about a scam that asks recipients to provide their banking information in order to receive their tax refund.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the text tells the person who received it that their refund request has been "processed and approved" and directs them to click a link to provide their payment information. The message also states failure to submit payment information will "result in a permanent forfeiture" of the refund.

Officials say the Minnesota Department of Revenue will never send unsolicited communications asking for personal or financial information.

The department advises those who receive the text not to click the link in the message and to report the text as junk or spam before deleting it.

Anyone who clicked the link and put in their financial information should contact their bank.

Earlier this year, the IRS issued a warning about a similar scam claiming recipients were due a $1,400 stimulus check.

The Better Business Bureau says to never click on links in unsolicited messages and to be cautious of urgency, taking time to confirm claims independently.

You can forward suspicious messages to phishing@irs.gov and report them to BBB.org/ScamTracker.