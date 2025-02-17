Got a $1,400 rebate text from the IRS? It's a scam, Better Business Bureau warns.

Warning: Here are the most common tax scams the IRS sees as the tax filing deadline nears

If you get a text claiming you're due a $1,400 stimulus check from what looks to be the IRS, don't click on any links. The text is most certainly a scam, as the federal agency doesn't send such messages. Yet criminals are impersonating the IRS to trick taxpayers into sharing personal information by texting them fake alerts of their eligibility for extra money, warns the Better Business Bureau.

The devious texts have a truthful air, as they are connected to recent news. The IRS in late December said it was sending $2.4 million in total to 1 million people to cover those who didn't get all of their federal stimulus checks during the pandemic.

But the payments — a maximum of $1,400 per recipient — are automatic and those getting them were sent a letter by the IRS, with most of the payments expected to have arrived by late January. The money involves taxpayers who did not claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 tax returns, with no action required from them.

How the scam works:

You get a text from what looks to be the IRS claiming you're eligible for a $1,400 Economic Impact Payment and that you should provide your personal information to have the money deposited into your bank account or mailed by check within 1 to 2 business days.

The phishing scam contains a fake link that mimics an official IRS website. Clicking on it could lead to malware or a fraudulent form asking for personal or financial information. Be aware that the IRS would never request information in this way — it does not contact taxpayers by text, email or social media.

Tips from the Better Business Bureau:

Verify communications: Real IRS notices are sent through postal mail, not texts or emails.

Real IRS notices are sent through postal mail, not texts or emails. Avoid clicking links: Never click on links in unsolicited messages. Instead go to IRS.gov.

Never click on links in unsolicited messages. Instead go to IRS.gov. Be cautious of urgency: Scammers create a sense of urgency to make you act quickly. Take time to confirm claims independently.

Scammers create a sense of urgency to make you act quickly. Take time to confirm claims independently. Report the scam. Forward suspicious messages to phishing@irs.gov and report them to BBB.org/ScamTracker.