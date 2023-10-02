All one-time tax rebate checks have been dispersed to 2.1 million eligible Minnesotans

ST. PAUL, Minn. — One-time tax rebate checks have officially been sent out to all eligible Minnesotans.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says since Aug. 16, about 2.1 million Minnesotans have received direct deposits or paper checks from the state. About $1 billion in tax rebates were approved this year by the state legislature as part of the $3 billion One Minnesota budget.

Eligibility for the rebates was based on income. Those making $75,000 or less were sent a one-time payment of $260. Couples making $150,000 or less got $520, and parents in those income brackets got another $260 per child, for up to three kids — with the maximum possible credit totaling $1,300.

Didn't get your payment yet? Double-check the eligibility requirement on the Department of Revenue's website. If you indeed qualified, contact the state at 651-565-6595, or email mntaxrebate@submittable.com.

If you accidentally threw out or ruined your paper check, no need to worry. The state will mail you out a new one automatically if it isn't cashed within 60 days of being issued. If your rebate still goes unclaimed, it will eventually go to the Minnesota Department of Commerce's Unclaimed Property Division.

Also, don't be confused if your paper check came from Missoula, Montana. The state contracted out its check mailing effort to the Montana company Submittable Holdings. Checks will feature the signature of Minnesota Department Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart.

