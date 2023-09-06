Watch CBS News
Local News

Some Minnesotans confused that their rebate checks are coming from Montana

By David Schuman

/ CBS Minnesota

State begins sending tax rebate checks to eligible Minnesotans
State begins sending tax rebate checks to eligible Minnesotans 00:49

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesotans are coming really close to literally throwing money away.

Some people receiving checks from an unfamiliar company think it's a scam — but it's actually a legitimate payment from the state.

Submittable Holdings, Inc. from Missoula, Montana, is sending one-time rebate payments that the Minnesota Legislature approved this year.

The rebates are going to people making up to $75,000 and married couples making up to $150,000.  

RELATED: Minnesota revenue officials release process for 1-time tax rebate payment: Here's what to know

check.jpg
MDR

The Minnesota Department of Revenue told WCCO it's partnering with Submittable Holdings on sending out the checks "because we are in the middle of property tax refund season, and the department does not have the resources needed to issue both payments without risking an interruption."

Minnesota also worked with Submittable during the pandemic on frontline worker payments.

If you filed your taxes online and the state has your banking information, you should get a direct deposit. Otherwise, you'll get a paper check.

NOTE: The video above is from Aug. 16, 2023.

David Schuman
screen-shot-2022-06-08-at-4-11-24-pm.png

David joined the WCCO team in April 2020, previously working at CBS 58 in Milwaukee. Prior to that, he worked in Las Vegas. While there, David covered several stories in the national spotlight, including the October 1 mass shooting and political visits from President Barack Obama and candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

First published on September 5, 2023 / 7:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.