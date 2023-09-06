Some Minnesotans confused that their rebate checks are coming from Montana

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesotans are coming really close to literally throwing money away.

Some people receiving checks from an unfamiliar company think it's a scam — but it's actually a legitimate payment from the state.

Submittable Holdings, Inc. from Missoula, Montana, is sending one-time rebate payments that the Minnesota Legislature approved this year.

The rebates are going to people making up to $75,000 and married couples making up to $150,000.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue told WCCO it's partnering with Submittable Holdings on sending out the checks "because we are in the middle of property tax refund season, and the department does not have the resources needed to issue both payments without risking an interruption."

Minnesota also worked with Submittable during the pandemic on frontline worker payments.

If you filed your taxes online and the state has your banking information, you should get a direct deposit. Otherwise, you'll get a paper check.

