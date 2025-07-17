Watch CBS News
MnDOT answers your summer road construction questions

By
Esme Murphy
Esme Murphy
Reporter/Anchor
Esme Murphy,
Liz Christy
Digital Producer
Liz Christy,
MnDOT answers your summer road construction questions
Minnesotans say there are two seasons in the state: winter and road construction. 

This year, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has more summer projects, and motorists are weighing in with their displeasure on social media and to some lawmakers.

All the delays have many wondering if MnDOT could handle these projects differently. One big question: Why are there often only a few workers — if any — on construction sites? Anne Meyer with MnDOT says it depends on the stage of that project.

"There is a lot of work that can't necessarily happen all at once. Things need to settle, we need to test things to make sure that it's the right projects that we are paying for," said Meyer.

She said work happens in a limited window due to weather. 

"Here in Minnesota, weather does impact when we can start construction and when we can end construction, and sometimes dictates what we can do in between," she said.

Lawmakers are also asking questions about the flood of construction projects, including Republican state Rep. Andrew Myers, who represents the western suburbs. He wrote a letter to state transportation commissioner Nancy Daubenberger expressing concern, and asking why work isn't being done 24 hours a day on some sites.

"We do have maintenance crews that are out there ready to work 24/7 a day, but that can be more challenging on a project," said Meyer. "Certainly, the costs go up. Certainly, the safety factor is another area."

MnDOT encourages drivers to visit their website or use the MN511 app for the latest on construction projects and road conditions.

