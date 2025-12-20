Trooper's squad struck by suspected impaired driver on I-94 in Minneapolis, state patrol says

The Minnesota State Patrol said a suspected impaired driver struck a trooper's empty squad car late Friday night on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. near Franklin Avenue. The state patrol said the trooper was assisting motorists involved in a previous two-vehicle crash when their squad was hit by a Toyota Camry.

The Camry's driver, a 24-year-old St. Paul man, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and criminal vehicular operation.

One of his passengers "suffered non-life threatening injuries" in the crash, the state patrol said. It's unclear if the trooper was hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.