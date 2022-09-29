Watch CBS News
Local News

Minnesota State Patrol seeks to boost number of female state troopers

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota State Patrol more active in public safety
Minnesota State Patrol more active in public safety 02:18

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota State Patrol is making a promise to hire more women in the role of troopers in the next several years.

Col. Matt Langer will announce Friday morning that his agency is pledging to "increase the number of female troopers and support staff to 30 percent by 2030."

mn-state-patrol.jpg
Minnesota State Patrol

The state patrol says women only account for 10 percent of its troopers right now, which it says is higher than the national average.

The pledge is part of the 30X30 initiative, a nationwide push to increase the presence of women in law enforcement. 

Langer will formally make the announcement Friday at the Veterans Service Building in downtown St. Paul.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 29, 2022 / 3:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.