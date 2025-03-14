Minnesota ramps up DWI enforcement for St. Patrick's Day weekend

Here's how you can stay safe this St. Patrick's Day weekend

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is warning people to prepare a sober ride if they plan to drink this St. Patrick's Day weekend.

In 2023, there were 426 DWI arrests in Minnesota over the holiday weekend. Last year, that number increased slightly to 438 arrests.

"Know this, if you drive impaired, you will be arrested and there will be consequences for your choice," said Mike Hanson, director of the Office of Traffic Safety.

It's a straightforward message that law enforcement is hoping hits home. On Friday morning, they held a press conference in front of Scooter's in Chisago City, a pub known for working with officers to educate people about the effects of alcohol on their bodies.

"Not getting a DWI is really easy. Make that plan and stick to it. Do not get behind the wheel when you are impaired," said Hanson.

"There are so many options out there: rideshare, cabs, public transit or just getting a sober ride home," said Lt. Mike Lee with the state patrol.

Among those who spoke at Friday's press conference was Sgt. Kyle Puelston with the Chisago County Sheriff's Office. He doesn't just respond to drunken driving crashes — he's also the survivor of one.

"I was hit by a full-size pick-up truck going about 60 mph, driven by someone who was over three times the legal limit to drive," said Puelston.

He said the accident happened five years ago and caused a brain injury that he's still recovering from.

"The first month after the crash I had to spend the entire month in a dark room because light and noise was just too painful for my head to be able to handle," said Puelston.

Officers are reminding people that substances like cannabis can also lead to impaired driving. They say they want people to have fun, and not to count on luck to get them home.

"If you see someone is about to make a bad decision, do something and say something. Be the hero that everyone needs on St. Patrick's Day," said Lee.

The Office of Traffic Safety says between 2019 and 2024, there were nearly 100 alcohol-related crashes and at least 10 fatalities on Minnesota roadways on St. Patrick's Day alone.