Designer of Minnesota's new state flag isn't bothered by criticism: "It's an important change"

New Minnesota state flag designer says he doesn’t take criticism personally

New Minnesota state flag designer says he doesn’t take criticism personally

New Minnesota state flag designer says he doesn’t take criticism personally

MINNEAPOLIS — Some love it, while others hate it. But in 15 days the new Minnesota state flag will be raised across the state.

The Minnesotan behind the design, Andrew Prekker, spoke with WCCO on Wednesday about the achievement.

"It is such a privilege and an honor and I'm so excited to be able to be a part of such an important process," Prekker said.

RELATED: Answering your new Minnesota state flag questions

The Luverne native doesn't have a design background but says he did a lot of studying.

"Vexillology research, which is about experts in flags," he said. "Polling on different websites to see what people wanted to see on the flag, and I also did a lot of research into Minnesota history and culture."

Andrew Prekker WCCO

Prekker's original design was modified by the the State Emblems Redesign Commission, which kept the North Star and abstract shape of Minnesota, but nixed the stripes and opted for all blue, which Prekker says represents water.

It's gotten pushback from some who wanted more of a say on the new flag. Prekker says he doesn't take the criticism personally.

RELATED: Mugs, hats and shirts: Items you can already buy featuring new Minnesota state flag

"For me, it's an important change that is necessary to be inclusive to all people in Minnesota, especially our Indigenous communities and tribal nations," he said.

Right now, Minnesota's flag shows a White settler tilling land as an Indigenous man rides off on horseback. Many consider the imagery racist.

The redesign commission spent four months considering more than 2,100 submissions from the public. Flag expert Ted Kaye, secretary of the North American Vexillological Association, told WCCO in December he gives the final design an A+.

"It's different from all other U.S. state flags and actually most flags that I've seen," Kaye said. "This special stylized form of the state is a very unusual flag design element."

RELATED: YouTuber's critique of Minnesota state flag finalists draws 1 million views

SERC

He compared the backlash in Minnesota to the fierce debate in Canada in the 60s when it adopted its now-iconic maple leaf flag.

"People went crazy," he said. "And now it's considered one of the best flags in the world, so I have a feeling Minnesota with some time, they're going love this new flag."

READ MORE: Could Minnesota lawmakers change the new state flag and seal designs?

Some Minnesota Republican lawmakers announced earlier this month they want to halt the new flag's rollout and give Minnesotans a chance to provide more feedback on the design.

"Minnesotans deserve the right to vote for what represents them. If that flag is this one or if that flag is the new one, it's a Minnesotan's right to vote," said Rep. Bjorn Olson, R-Fairmont.

Republicans introduced three flag-related bills, including one pushing for a referendum on the design that would be put to voters.

READ MORE: Crow Wing County Board plans to take concerns over new flag design to Minnesota governor

Olson, and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, both agree a referendum would be a "longshot."

"Our current flag is problematic. I think we all know that. We've evolved into a more diverse state and I think it's more reflective of that," Walz said. "While Republicans are talking about this, I am going to be making sure our kids are eating and we're creating job creation. So they can debate it in the legislature, we will see where it goes."

The new flag makes its official debut on Flag Day, May 11.