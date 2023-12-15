YouTuber's critique of Minnesota state flag finalists draws nearly 1 million views

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans seem equal parts transfixed and vexed by the vexillological quest to pick a new state flag design.

But in the world of YouTube, folks can't get enough of it.

A video posted late Wednesday by the stickfigured, United Kingdom-based educational YouTuber CGP Grey — who has more than 6 million followers — focuses on the three design finalists.

As of Friday afternoon, the video has amassed almost 890,000 views and is ranked 14th in trending videos.

In his animated treatise of the finalists, CGP Grey has a clear favorite, which he calls "Polaris Tricolor." Here's how he describes the design:

Starting with a hoist design in the simplified shape of Minnesota herself. An eight-pointed star is centered inside with more of a twinkled look. And from that feature, tricolors extend for the lake's land and snow.

He goes on to say it stands out not only among state flags, but world flags. And it looks great both horizontally and vertically.

"Come on, girl. Contest over, right? It's awesome!" CGP Grey said. "It's a unique design element not just among state flags, but world flags. I kind of can't believe no tricolor hoist has inverted a triangle before because it looks so truly traditional."

But CGP Grey is quite explicit that the original design of "Polaris Tricolor" is the winner, and it shouldn't be modified in any way.

CGP Grey/YouTube

"White stripe on top makes it more distinct from some of the most well-known tricolors. And the slightly muted colors convey a northern kind of cold coziness and look better together than brightening the blue," he said.

He doesn't have much to say about the design called "Star Rise." Here's his description:

Star Rise centers the North Star here with eight points to distinguish it from the standard state stars. The blue is the sky that gives colors to Minnesota's 10,000 lakes, with a rolling green landscape for the forests and farms, and a bit of snow up top because, it's cold up top.

He calls this design "fine," and "mediocre good."

"My main complaint is that it's so good at evoking the idea of a landscape that it looks kind of odd when hung vertical," he said.

But CGP Grey saves most of his energy for annihilating his least favorite finalist, which he calls "Old Wavy." Here's his description:

Here again is a North Star, this time distinct as four points in yellow. And on the upper fly is described as wisps of snow, clouds, and aurora, that are reflected along the bottom half as the head of the Mississippi River. You might see a loon, the common loon is the state bird, you might not, but it's there.

CGP Grey calls this one "easily the awfulest," and so "painfully modern" that it's "destined to be dated in under a decade." And he calls its alternative design options "even uglier."

He says he even prefers Minnesota's old flag in comparison, which he believes is the worst state flag in the union.

"I think (Old Wavy) really represents the potential danger in flag redesigns. Maybe it can serve as a warning to any states who might want to go next," he said. "The goal of a flag is not to use pre-existing symbols but to become a symbol of its city, or state, or state state."

He says the state seal is where you should "stick all the stuff of the state on the flag, like the loon and the Mississippi and the, ah, aurora?"

By the way, he's a very big fan of Minnesota's recently-adopted state seal, which he calls "a total banger!"

Alas, as a non-Minnesotan American expat in the U.K., CGP Grey concedes that his opinions ultimately don't matter.

"I'm just here because I can't stop myself from being on the edge of my seat to see what Minnesota selects for herself," he said. "Please pick Tricolor Polaris, though."

This video is actually his second about Minnesota's state flag search. The first was posted late last month, and is only available to view if you're a paying member of his channel.

The Minnesota State Emblems Redesign Commission meets Friday to determine its choice for the final flag design.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Dec. 12, 2023.