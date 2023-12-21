Answering your new Minnesota state flag questions

MINNEAPOLIS — The State Emblems Redesign Commission tasked with choosing the new flag and seal made its final selections this week and the new designs will debut next year.

It follows four months of meetings, many spirited debates and 2,5000 submissions from the public sharing their ideas for the new symbols.

SERC

The panel picked the design finalists—now what?

The new state seal and flag are set to become official next spring on Statehood Day, which is May 11, then the old ones will retire. The seal is often on official government documents, and statute allows state agencies and departments to use existing materials with the old seal on them "until the supply is exhausted" or until January of 2025, whichever comes first.

Members of the commission picked the designs, but they still need to put together a report to the legislature and the governor by the end of year to meet a Jan. 1 deadline.

Do lawmakers vote on these designs?

No. The law empowers the commission, so their designs take effect without further action from lawmakers. The group dissolves upon submission of the report, according to statute. Lawmakers could pass a separate law undoing that work and order the panel to go back to square one, though that appears unlikely given the current make-up of the capitol, where Democrats have control and established this commission in the first place.

Two Republicans on the commission, though, would like their colleagues to consider getting more public feedback before the seal and flag become official. They have suggested putting it directly before voters on the ballot next year, though it's unclear if the legislature could do that.

State of Minnesota

Can I put the flag on a T-shirt, coffee mug or stickers?

Yes. The commission said the design—which became property of the state upon submission, like all other design ideas—will be part of the "public domain" not subject to intellectual property rights, so anyone can use them on merchandise. One company, Flags for Good, is already selling the flags for $17 a piece.

How much did this process cost?

The legislature authorized $35,000 when it passed this current state budget for the work of the commission and that money went towards staff support, supplies and travel costs for members to come to St. Paul for in-person meetings, according to the Minnesota Historical Society that provides administrative assistance to the panel.

But that funding doesn't cover future costs of replacing the seal or flags in public buildings. The total cost—across multiple state agencies and departments that might use these new symbols—is unknown.

A spokesman for the Department of Administration, responsible for the buildings on the capitol complex, said in an email that the timeline for implementing the next flag in the next five months "works well with the department's regular rotation of flags" every few months due to wear and tear.

The department spent roughly $1,400 replacing state flags last year and just shy of $2,900 to replace others, including the U.S. flag and special flags flown at the veterans memorials on the grounds.

The Minnesota State Patrol, for example, includes the state seal on squad cars and uniforms. A spokesperson in an email said the change will have an impact, but it's too early to know the full scope.