Gov. Tim Walz responds to Republican criticisms of new state flag

MINNEAPOLIS — The controversy over the proposed new Minnesota state flag continues.

Republican legislators say they will propose a bill in the next legislative session to put the controversial new flag design to the people for a vote.

If you thought the state flag controversy was over and settled, well, it look like it's not. Two Republican legislators say they are planning to introduce a bill that would put the new flag design up for a vote of the people, presumably in the November 2024 election.

Late last year the State Emblem Redesign Commission selected both a new state seal and a new state flag. The new emblem design, which features a loon in the center, has generally been well received. But the proposed flag design has come in for sharp criticism.

The new flag features an abstract outline of the state and a star over two different shades of blue.

The Republican Party of Minnesota is even using the controversy for fundraising, selling T-shirts that say "Save the flag," "Don't PC our flag" and "Erasing history" for $20.

The commission was charged by the legislature for coming up with a new flag design. The current flag has been controversial for its depiction of a Native American riding off into the sunset as a farmer works his fields in the foreground.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who is a member of the Ojibwe tribe, has refused to use the current flag or the current state emblem.

Gov. Tim Walz was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.

"While Republicans are going to be talking about this, I am going to be building roads, bridges and water treatment plants," Walz said. "While Republicans talking about this, I am going to be making sure our kids are eating and we're creating job creation. So they can debate it in the legislature, we will see where it goes, but I think any time change comes, I think, a lot of Minnesotans, when they look, our flag looks like 19 other states."

Republican Sen. Steve Drazkowski said he will introduce the flag vote legislation.

"These are long-standing symbols and people should be able to vote," he said.

As the debate continues, shops that sell flags are even reporting a rush of sales for the old design. Unless the legislature takes action, the new flag is set to start flying on May 11 of this year. The legislative session gets underway in just over two weeks on Feb. 12.

