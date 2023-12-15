Minnesota may get its new state flag Friday

Minnesotans may see their new state flag Friday

Minnesotans may see their new state flag Friday

Minnesotans may see their new state flag Friday

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The commission in charge of choosing Minnesota's new state flag may settle upon a final design Friday afternoon, three days after it narrowed the options down to just three.

The Minnesota State Emblems Redesign Commission waded through more than 2,000 design submissions over the past six months. It granted the public the opportunity to provide feedback along the way, drawing thousands of comments in the process.

RELATED: Unofficial ranked choice poll opens for final 3 Minnesota state flag designs

The commission's work is far from over once they settle on a finalist. The design will still be open to modifications, as was seen with the adoption of the state seal earlier this month. The commission will also review those seal changes in Friday's meeting.

The commission has until Jan. 1, 2024, to complete a report with the finalists for flag and seal, and both will make their debut on May 11, 2024, which is Minnesota's Statehood Day.

WCCO

RELATED: Designer of new Minnesota state seal "honored" the commission chose his work

According to state statute, the new designs "must accurately and respectfully reflect Minnesota's shared history, resources, and diverse cultural communities." However, "symbols, emblems, or likenesses that represent only a single community or person, regardless of whether real or stylized, may not be included in a design."

Calls for changing the flag and seal have been growing for years, with proponents stating the main image on the current flag, introduced in 1957, and the seal, created in 1861, includes racist imagery.

RELATED: Fly some of Minnesota's rejected state flag designs, with help from Indiana company

Both depict a White settler tilling the land as an Indigenous man on horseback rides off into the distance.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.