Minnesota State Fair vendors excited for the return of large crowds

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- We are now less than three days until opening day at the Minnesota State Fair.

Vendors are down to the final touches for set up.

Al McAllister, the co-owner of Crystal Visions, said he's been out at the fairgrounds since Saturday setting up.

"We didn't know if we were hanging on by a thread for a good nine months," he said. "So now we're sort of turning a corner to get back to what we deem as normal, feels pretty good to be honest with you."

Tom Fitzpatrick at Mancini's said the restaurant crew has been out here for the last week.

"That is very exciting, because they want to have the regular fair and the regular crowds," Fitzpatrick said . "It's just nice to have a lot of people out here."

David Theisen at the Ball Park Cafe said his staff has been out at the fairgrounds for several weeks.

"I get excited just to get together with everybody again and all the other vendors out here all our friends," he said.

For food vendors, this week is the time to break out the tables and chairs and to prep the kitchen with food and drink deliveries coming.

Despite the ongoing worker shortage, all of the vendors we spoke with said they are fully staffed and ready for the crowd.

Fair organizers said they're expecting crowds to be back to pre-pandemic levels, which means more than 2 million people expected during the 12 days of the fair.

Fair officials held a hiring fair last month looking to fill 1,200 positions. As of Monday morning, they said they were 90 percent of the way there with roughly 270 job openings left.