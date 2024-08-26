Minnesota State Fairgoers sound off on presidential election

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The DFL and Republican party booths at the Minnesota State Fair were buzzing on Monday afternoon with voters energized to get out to the polls.

"What is motivating me this election is to be sure that we continue to have a country that's focused on democratic values, inclusivity," said Judy Besch, of Brooklyn Center.

WCCO asked them about what's most important to them this fall.

"The economy, jobs for the people — for our younger people, make it safer in this country for our younger people, make it more affordable for them," said Mike Anderson, of Blaine.

"I just feel that the Republican side just has more common sense, and all (former President Donald Trump) wants to do is just make things better again," said Peffy Gordine, of Bloomington.

"Reproductive rights, the environment. Global warming, I'm really concerned about that, too," said Barb Divinski, of St. Louis Park.

For Wendy, who lives in Cambridge and declined to provide her last name, Trump has her vote for the third election in a row.

"He, I believe, is for the people. And when he was in office last time, we had a great four years as far as the economy, safety, all that," Wendy said.

But not far away, we found Richard Anderson. He says he's a former Republican who's backing Democrats this year.

"(The Republican Party) went away from its core values and is now about uncivil and about nasty politics, and I'm not interested in that," Anderson said.

The general election match-up is now officially set between Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump

"I loved Biden, he's done a great job, but Kamala brings some new energy," said Emily Hassenstab, of Minneapolis.

But Drew Dietle, of Golden Valley, says he's sticking with Robert Kennedy Jr., even though he recently suspended his campaign.

"I feel like the Democratic National Party has been suppressing democracy, which is freedom of speech, and people like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. expressing themselves," Dietle said.

For Democrats WCCO spoke with, they're excited to see Gov. Tim Walz on the ticket for the Democrats.

On Oct. 1, we'll see Walz and GOP vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance debate on CBS.