Gov. Walz is back in Minnesota and a lot has changed since he accepted the VP nomination

MINNEAPOLIS — Friday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is back in the Land of 10,000 Lakes after hitting the campaign trail as the Democrat's nominee for vice president.

A lot has changed since he joined the ticket with Vice President Kamala Harris. Most noticeably, his increased security detail.

On Dayton Ave and Mississippi River Blvd in St. Paul, it's typical to see bikes fly by and furry friends walk by. It's a neighborhood that is quiet and tucked away.

But things have changed since Gov. Tim Walz joined the Democratic presidential ticket.

Our cameras were rolling Friday- as his motorcade turned into his temporary residence. This time it wasn't just the Minnesota State Patrol providing protection but the U.S Secret Service and Homeland Security.

"I walked by and saw a van load of what I call west wing type people pour out of the van," said Sally Nankivell.

Many said their neighborhood has always been safe- and now it's even safer.

Saint Paul Police and the U.S Secret Service closed the sidewalk in front of the governor's mansion and blocked a block of Dayton Avenue and Mississippi River Blvd along the fence line of the home.

There are signs posted reminding people the barricaded area is under secret service watch.

These major upgrades didn't come as a surprise for neighbors like Nankivell.

She said the governor's staff sent out emails telling neighbors about closures before the happen and thanking them for their cooperation.

"It has been remarkably unobstructive despite some pretty significant changes," Nankivell said.

Max Richter also said he isn't bothered by the increased security detail given the Gov. Walz's newfound fame.

"My first concern again was for the governor and his family's safety," he said.