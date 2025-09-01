Minnesotans mark unofficial end of summer at State Fair

How families at Minnesota State Fair are making last-minute memories

As the Minnesota State Fair comes to a close, families are rushing to the fairgrounds to make last-minute memories.

Twins Jacob and Joseph turned 4 years old on Sunday. To celebrate, they visited the fair for the first time alongside their grandpa and their dad, Larrie.

"They're having a good time. They're excited," Larrie said.

Marilyn Johnson has been coming to the State Fair since 1975.

"This is the first time my whole family is here," she said.

For Johnson, every year at the fair is about adding to your history of experiences.

"Whether you listen to a band, or eat a Pronto Pup, or sit on a horse, or, you know, you drive on a tractor, whatever. You just experience a whole gamut of everything," she said.

"Everything is like rainbows and butterflies," Gabriella Kuvaha said.

Tristan and Gabriella Kuvaha want their daughter Stevie to experience that same feeling.

"Every year we're going to come, she's going to be able to do more things, and enjoy more things and remember more things," they said.

For early visits their daughter won't remember, the Kuvahas say they are going to do a picture booth every year — a momento capturing their love as family and reminding them why they keep coming back.

The latest numbers show more than 1.8 million people have attended the State Fair as of Sunday. Final attendance numbers will be released Tuesday.