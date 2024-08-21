The 2024 Minnesota State Fair starts Thursday. Here's your complete guide for attending.

Will the weather cooperate for the 2024 Minnesota State Fair? Here's the forecast.

MINNEAPOLIS — The 2024 Minnesota State Fair opens Thursday and runs through Labor Day. WCCO will be at our booth at the corner of Nelson and Carnes avenues. Learn more about our booth and the NEXT Weather Prize Wheel.

Read on for everything you need to know about getting to the fair, getting around the fairgrounds and making sure you get the most bang for your buck.

How to get to the Minnesota State Fair

Parking and shuttle service are free at these 31 locations. However, if you are located farther out in the Twin Cities, the State Fair Express Bus service operates in partnership with Metro Transit, Minnesota Valley Transit Authority and SouthWest Transit.

If you are parking at one of the fair lots, it is first-come, first-served. The lot rates are $20 for vehicles and $15 for motorcycles. The attendants will accept cash or credit/debit cards.

For bicyclists, three free parking areas are available. App-based ride services may drop off and pick up at the north and south ends of the fairgrounds. Taxis are also expected to be running and will operate out of Loop Gate No. 9.

Daily schedule and hours of operation

Fairgoers looking for daily events to attend can find them here. You can also find information on food and beverages on the fair's website, as well as everything about shopping and deals. All this info can also be found on the fair's new app.

The fair's website and app also feature its Accessibility Guide, and Momentum Refresh is accommodating its "first universal design mobile restroom," designed for easy accessibility and inclusivity. This restroom will be available on opening day and is open to staff and fairgoers.

State Fair hours



Aug. 22 - Sept. 1: 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Labor Day: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Admissions close two hours before the end of fair hours.

To buy tickets online, the website launches at 6 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m., with the exception of Labor Day, which ends at 6 p.m. Barn hours are variable.

Find discounts at the State Fair

Buy your tickets online for the pre-fair discount admission price of $15. This could save you $3 off adult admission and $1 off seniors and kids. These may also be purchased by phone at 1-800-514-3849.

Children age 4 and under are always free. A ticket for rides and games on the Mighty Midway and Kidway are $1; $20 for a 25-ticket Fun Card; $30 for 33 tickets; and $60 for 70 tickets.

You may also purchase all of these items and a Blue Ribbon Bargain Book at the fairgrounds or some Cub Foods locations until Aug. 23.

Regular admission prices are $18 for adults (ages 13-64), $16 for seniors (65+) and $16 for kids (5-12).

The Blue Ribbon Bargain Book is $5 and can be bought at the State FairWear Gift Shops and Bargain Book & State Fair Poster Carts. About 100 coupons are included in this book, with at least 30% off food, merchandise, and attractions. You can also preview the book online.

State Fair special deal days

On opening day, these discounts can be applied to admission tickets when bought at the gate. Adult tickets are $16, and seniors' and kids' tickets are $13.

Monday, Aug. 26 and Thursday, Aug. 29 are Seniors Days, during which the $13 admission ticket rule applies to those 65 and older.

Tuesday, Aug. 27 is Military Appreciation Day. Active and retired service members and their families can purchase tickets for $13 at the gate by showing documentation.

Kids Day is on Thursday, Aug. 29. Tickets bought at the gate will cost $13.

Also, vendors will host deals for all visitors on these special deals days. Those participating are expected to have signage and can be found in the Deals, Drawings & Giveaways Guide. Last chance deals will occur on closing day, Sept. 2. Plus, each of the days above excluding Aug. 26 will have deals for the Mighty Midway and Kidway. Early Bird specials close at 1 p.m. on Aug. 23, Aug. 26, Aug. 29 and Aug. 30.

Free entertainment, exhibits and attractions

If you are looking for new experiences at the fair, you can find those here. Live music will continue each day at the fair, look here for more information on which artists or bands are playing. For families, the fair has posted a kids' guide. Whether you want to take photos, need some extra cash, or can't find something — the amenities FAQ is available here.

The daily parade begins at 2 p.m. and features high school marching bands. Also, there are multiple-day sponsors which can be found at the corner of Wright Avenue and Underwood Street. When planning to stay until the evening, nightly fireworks will go off at the fairgrounds.

The Great Minnesota Get-Together has everything you may need for free while you are there. Check the fair website for additional information including free trolley rides, information booths, daily schedules and ID wristbands for children, free Wi-Fi and first aid.